Telangana Assembly polls: Denied tickets, aspirants turn rebels, threats to own parties

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The emergence of independent candidates and rebels has left the Congress and BJP tense as the leaderships of these parties fear division of crucial votes, hampering their chances of dislodging the BRS from power.

Rebels from both national parties have thrown their hats into the ring by filing nominations in their respective Assembly constituencies. This has triggered concerns among party candidates about the possible, splintering of the vote share and turning the battles into close contests in numerous segments. Constituencies including Ramagundam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Patancheru, Warangal West, Manthani, Adilabad, Vemulawada and others were already too close to call, and the entry of rebel candidates made the situation even more chaotic for the candidates.

In Ramagundam, former BRS leader and former MLA Somarapu Satyanarayana is contesting as an independent against Kandula Sandhya Rani representing the BJP. This poses a threat to the hopes of the official BRS candidate.

In Suryapet, Congress aspirant Patel Ramesh Reddy filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate on the last day to do so, adding to the tension in the party since he was considered a strong contender for the ticket until the last minute. In Patancheru, Neelam Madhu, originally announced as the Congress candidate and later replaced by Kata Srinivas Goud, joined the BSP and filed nomination as an Independent, creating a headache for both the Congress and BRS.

In Nalgonda, Congress vice-president Kondeti Mallaiah is contesting as an independent against the party’s official candidate Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, as he failed to secure the expected Thungathurthy ticket. In Warangal West, Congress leader Janga Raghava Reddy filed a nomination from All India Forward Bloc, adding to the challenges for the party’s official candidate Nayini Rajender Reddy.

Former BRS leader and present BSP leader Challa Narayana is contesting in Manthani. In the Adilabad Assembly, A Sanjeeva Reddy has filed nomination as an independent.In Vemulawada, Tula Uma who was announced as the BJP candidate, filed as an Independent after the party refused her B-form. The party gave the ticket to Chennamaneni Vikash at the last minute.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The emergence of independent candidates and rebels has left the Congress and BJP tense as the leaderships of these parties fear division of crucial votes, hampering their chances of dislodging the BRS from power. Rebels from both national parties have thrown their hats into the ring by filing nominations in their respective Assembly constituencies. This has triggered concerns among party candidates about the possible, splintering of the vote share and turning the battles into close contests in numerous segments. Constituencies including Ramagundam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Patancheru, Warangal West, Manthani, Adilabad, Vemulawada and others were already too close to call, and the entry of rebel candidates made the situation even more chaotic for the candidates. In Ramagundam, former BRS leader and former MLA Somarapu Satyanarayana is contesting as an independent against Kandula Sandhya Rani representing the BJP. This poses a threat to the hopes of the official BRS candidate.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In Suryapet, Congress aspirant Patel Ramesh Reddy filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate on the last day to do so, adding to the tension in the party since he was considered a strong contender for the ticket until the last minute. In Patancheru, Neelam Madhu, originally announced as the Congress candidate and later replaced by Kata Srinivas Goud, joined the BSP and filed nomination as an Independent, creating a headache for both the Congress and BRS. In Nalgonda, Congress vice-president Kondeti Mallaiah is contesting as an independent against the party’s official candidate Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, as he failed to secure the expected Thungathurthy ticket. In Warangal West, Congress leader Janga Raghava Reddy filed a nomination from All India Forward Bloc, adding to the challenges for the party’s official candidate Nayini Rajender Reddy. Former BRS leader and present BSP leader Challa Narayana is contesting in Manthani. In the Adilabad Assembly, A Sanjeeva Reddy has filed nomination as an independent.In Vemulawada, Tula Uma who was announced as the BJP candidate, filed as an Independent after the party refused her B-form. The party gave the ticket to Chennamaneni Vikash at the last minute. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp