Telangana High Court orders housing board to register plots

HYDERABAD: Drawing curtains on a legal battle spanning nearly two and a half decades, a bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, dismissed writ appeals on allotment of plots to employees of the State Housing Board.

The Housing Board had introduced a plot allotment scheme in 1979, categorising plots into EWS, LIG, and MIG. In 1986, a notification was issued, allotting 320 plots to employees over an area of approximately 70,000 sq yd. However, a dispute arose when the state government decided to convert these plots into flats in 2006.

The affected employees filed a batch of writ petitions, leading to a partial allowance by a single judge. The single judge granted relief only to those who had made full payments of the enhanced amount and directed the Housing Board to register plots for 107 allottees who had paid the entire enhanced amount earlier.

Displeased with the single judge’s decision, the state government and the housing board filed appeals, while 213 allottees, denied the benefit due to non-payment of the entire enhanced amount, also appealed.

During the proceedings, senior counsel D Prakash Reddy argued that the conversion of the land into flats, after individual plot allotments, was legally untenable. Senior counsel L Ravichander, representing some allottees, argued that refusal by the Housing Board to accept the enhanced amount left allottees incapacitated from making payments and that penalising them was unjust.

Senior advocate Harender Pershad, appearing for the government and the Housing Board, explained that the decision was driven by the diminishing availability of land and the need to address other stakeholders’ concerns.

After a thorough hearing, Justice Shravan Kumar declared the Government’s order as illegal and directed the Housing Board to register the plots upon receipt of the specified amount within four months

