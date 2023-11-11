Traffic diversions in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Traffic Police has imposed traffic diversions in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for a public meeting at Parade Grounds on Saturday.Commuters are advised to avoid travel on roads from Panjagutta towards Greenlands, Begumpet to Secunderabad Parade Grounds. Road between Tivoli X-roads to Plaza X-roads will also be closed.

Meanwhile traffic congestion is expected at the junctions namely, Chilakalguda X roads, Alugaddabai X roads, Sangeeth X roads, YMCA X roads, Patny X roads, SBH X roads, Plaza, CTO Junction, Brookbond junction, Tivoli Junction, SweekarUpakar junction, Secunderabad Club, Tirumalgherry x roads, Tadbund x roads, Centre Point, Diamond Point, Bowenpally X roads, Rasoolpura, Begumpet and Paradise.

People are advised to avoid MG Road, R.P Road and S.D Road between 2pm and 10 pm. Passengers intending to travel by evening trains from Secunderabad Railway Station and RTC buses through Jubilee Bus Station are suggested to start early to reach the railway station and bus stand in time and also advised to utilise the Metro Rail services.

