Bandi shows KCR’s election affidavit to ‘prove’ flaws in Dharani portal

KARIMNAGAR: Citing the “errors” in the affidavit submitted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the Election Commission as proof, BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay on Saturday reiterated his party’s allegations that the Dharani portal had major flaws. “The land records, as per the affidavit submitted by KCR, shows an excess of 121 sq yds,” Sanjay said, brandishing a copy of the document at a public meeting at Choppadandi.

Flanked by party activists and Choppadandi candidate Bodige Shobha, the BJP MP said that the chief minister should accept that Dharani portal had major errors due to which farmers were suffering. “KCR’s affidavit shows that the CM owns 53.30 acres, but the Dharani records reflect this land size as 53 acres and 31 guntas, which is about 121 sq yd excess. Whose mistake is it?” Sanjay asked.

