Home States Telangana

Bandi shows KCR’s election affidavit to ‘prove’ flaws in Dharani portal

Flanked by party activists and Choppadandi candidate Bodige Shobha, the BJP MP said that the chief minister should accept that Dharani portal had major errors due to which farmers were suffering.

Published: 12th November 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar. ( Express)

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar. ( Express)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Citing the “errors” in the affidavit submitted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the Election Commission as proof, BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay on Saturday reiterated his party’s allegations that the Dharani portal had major flaws. “The land records, as per the affidavit submitted by KCR, shows an excess of 121 sq yds,” Sanjay said, brandishing a copy of the document at a public meeting at Choppadandi.

Flanked by party activists and Choppadandi candidate Bodige Shobha, the BJP MP said that the chief minister should accept that Dharani portal had major errors due to which farmers were suffering. “KCR’s affidavit shows that the CM owns 53.30 acres, but the Dharani records reflect this land size as 53 acres and 31 guntas, which is about 121 sq yd excess. Whose mistake is it?” Sanjay asked.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana BJP Bandi Sanjay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp