BRS committed to tribal welfare: Harish

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday vowed to prioritise the welfare of tribal communities if the BRS returns to power in the upcoming elections. Harish Rao, who participated as the chief guest at a Tribal Athmeeya Sammelanam in Shameerpet, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to implementing the Girijana Bandu scheme and increasing the allocation of podu pattas to benefit tribal families.

Highlighting the achievements during the BRS government’s tenure, he urged the tribal community to reflect on the transformation of tandas into gram panchayats. “Every tanda now has access to water and electricity due to the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the past nine years,” the minister said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Harish Rao accused it of failing to fulfil promises made in its 2009 manifesto. He said that in contrast, KCR provided 4.5 lakh acres of land under podu pattas and established educational institutions like tribal schools and colleges.

Harish Rao also listed the BRS government’s initiatives, including 10% reservation for tribal students in education and employment. He alleged that the Congress, which ruled the state 11 times, did not adequately develop tribal communities.

He criticised the Congress government in neighbouring Karnataka, alleging that it was providing only five hours of power to its citizens.Accusing TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy of saying that tribal voters voted for money and liquor, Harish Rao said that such remarks were unacceptable.

