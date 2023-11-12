Crunchy deets: A true Ambassador for BRS candidates

By Express News Service

A true Ambassador for BRS candidates:

BRS candidates are finding it increasingly difficult to get their hands on the once ubiquitous Ambassador cars. Candidates are going to great lengths to get themselves one. In Asifabad, Kova Laxmi of the BRS campaigned with the Ambassador car on Saturday, which she imported from Maharashtra. Nirmal BR's candidate Indrakaran Reddy also imported an Ambassador car for his campaign. These cars are painted pink with photos of the candidate as well as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. What is interesting is the fact that the car was not used for the separate Telangana movement but is now coveted due to it being the BRS election symbol.

Taking a chill pill, Congress style

While the Congress is fighting tooth and nail against the ruling BRS, a senior party leader from its citadel Nalgonda seems to have taken the chill pill.

During private discussions, the said leader is learnt to have remarked that if the Congress loses the elections, it wouldn’t make any difference to him as he would go back to his past life in the US. Congress leaders said that this particular leader is under the impression that he would get free booze every night if he tells the juicy election stories as, after all, he is not contesting.

Contributions: S Raja Reddy, B Kartheek

