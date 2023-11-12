Dharani victims exert pressure on KCR with a flood of nominations

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: By the end of the deadline for filing of nominations for the Telangana Assembly elections, the number of contenders for the Gajwel seat reached 127, including Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. While 10 of these candidates are from Siddipet district, a majority are from various parts of Hyderabad.

What has drawn attention is the fact that a whopping 64 nominations have been filed in Vattinagulapally, Hyderabad, challenging the chief minister.

What sets these nominations apart is the fact that all the contenders are victims of the Dharani land management system. As many as 3,228 people bought plots on 460 acres belonging to the Shankar Hills Welfare Association in Vattinagulapally village in 1983.

However, complications arose post the implementation of the Dharani system, as the names of those acquiring plots afterwards failed to reflect in the official records. Allegedly taking advantage of this, the original landowners sold the land to others, compounding the problem for the buyers.

Those affected said that they have made multiple attempts to find a resolution, but district officials remained unresponsive. The officials, when approached, directed them to the legal route, the purchasers say.To draw attention to their plight and exert pressure on the government, those affected have resorted to filing nominations. Apart from this, one candidate has filed a nomination on behalf of the Mallannasagar land oustees.

Responding to the situation, KCR acknowledged that such issues did not surface during his previous two terms, expressing concern over the sudden emergence of problems in his third term. The ruling party is reportedly discussing solutions.

