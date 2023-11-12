Home States Telangana

Dharani victims exert pressure on KCR with a flood of nominations

What sets these nominations apart is the fact that all the contenders are victims of the Dharani land management system.

Published: 12th November 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: By the end of the deadline for filing of nominations for the Telangana Assembly elections, the number of contenders for the Gajwel seat reached 127, including Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. While 10 of these candidates are from Siddipet district, a majority are from various parts of Hyderabad.

What has drawn attention is the fact that a whopping 64 nominations have been filed in Vattinagulapally, Hyderabad, challenging the chief minister.

What sets these nominations apart is the fact that all the contenders are victims of the Dharani land management system. As many as 3,228 people bought plots on 460 acres belonging to the Shankar Hills Welfare Association in Vattinagulapally village in 1983.

However, complications arose post the implementation of the Dharani system, as the names of those acquiring plots afterwards failed to reflect in the official records. Allegedly taking advantage of this, the original landowners sold the land to others, compounding the problem for the buyers.

Those affected said that they have made multiple attempts to find a resolution, but district officials remained unresponsive. The officials, when approached, directed them to the legal route, the purchasers say.To draw attention to their plight and exert pressure on the government, those affected have resorted to filing nominations. Apart from this, one candidate has filed a nomination on behalf of the Mallannasagar land oustees.

Responding to the situation, KCR acknowledged that such issues did not surface during his previous two terms, expressing concern over the sudden emergence of problems in his third term. The ruling party is reportedly discussing solutions.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana state polls K Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp