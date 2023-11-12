KTR aims to make Hyderabad ready for 2036 Olympics

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Revealing plans for the development of Hyderabad, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday said the city should rise to a level that it can host the 2036 Olympics. Addressing a meeting with the members of the United Federation of Resident Welfare Association (U-FERWAS), the MA&UD minister highlighted the work carried out by the BRS government in the last nine and a half years in Telangana. Exclusively for the development and maintenance of parks and water bodies, he said, additional special commissioners would be appointed by the BRS government after the elections.

Recalling that protests were staged by the opposition parties in the capital city over drinking water issues in the past, he asserted that people in Hyderabad were not facing water woes anymore. He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership has ensured that there are no drinking water problems in Hyderabad till 2052.

With a vision to ensure 24-hour drinking water supply in Hyderabad, Rama stated that the Kondapochamma Sagar project was being constructed to supply Godavari waters and draw Krishna waters from the Sunkishala project. Stressing that Hyderabad was a no-nonsense city, he reminded that under the BRS government, there were no communal riots or regional disturbances. “We are aiming to achieve UNESCO’s World Heritage City tag for Hyderabad,” Rama Rao said.

The minister said the State had achieved a lot during the BRS regime and that people could compare the pink party’s performance with that of previous governments. “Hyderabad surpassed Bengaluru in the creation of tech jobs and emerged as the vaccine capital of the world,” he said, adding that one job in the IT sector will create three to four indirect jobs in the hospitality, tourism, and construction sectors.

Recalling infrastructure milestones, Rama Rao mentioned the construction of 36 flyovers, the development and beautification of 39 lakes and the restoration of heritage structures in the last nine and a half years, excluding the pandemic-affected two years). He mentioned that former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana Rao had commended the concept of developing link roads to alleviate traffic congestion in the city. “Imagine you are travelling in a ‘car’ (BRS symbol) from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. Despite two halts for tea and snacks, if the car is in good condition and the driver is good, would you change the car just for novelty,” the minister asked the participants.

