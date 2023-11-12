Modi to lead BJP campaign in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to spearhead the BJP’s election campaign in the state, intensifying efforts in the crucial last week before the polls on November 30. The prime minister’s three-day itinerary, spanning from November 25 to 27, includes extensive roadshows and public meetings in the state.

As the ruling BRS and Congress are engaged in a fervent campaign, the BJP initially appeared to be trailing. However, the saffron party has made a significant shift by enlisting Modi to lead the charge, marking a noticeable shift in momentum.

Modi has already made notable appearances at the BC Atma Gourava Sabha and the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS)-organised Anagarina Vargala Vishwaroopa Sabha. His upcoming schedule involves addressing public meetings in Karimnagar and Nirmal Assembly constituencies on November 25 and 26, culminating in a roadshow in Hyderabad on November 27.

The BJP’s strategic placement of the prime minister in areas where the party holds strength reflects a calculated approach. With Modi’s presence just before the elections in these already robust segments, the BJP is confident of securing electoral victories in several constituencies within Karimnagar and Adilabad districts.

In addition to Modi, the saffron party is set to deploy other heavyweight campaigners, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other senior leaders. This concerted effort underscores the BJP’s commitment to make inroads in the state.It is noteworthy that the BJP is going to the polls with the slogan ‘Chief Minister from the Backward Class (BC)’.

On the trot

Public meeting for Karimnagar cosntituency on November 26

Public meeting for Nirmal segment on November 27

Road show in Hyderabad on November 27

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to also campaign for BJP in Telangana

