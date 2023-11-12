‘Nothing wrong in wanting to whip KCR’

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members were responsible for every instance of corruption in the construction of irrigation projects across the state.

Addressing public meetings in Dharmapuri, Bellampalli and Ramagundam Assembly constituencies, he said that there is nothing wrong in punishing KCR with a whip in public to stress the magnitude of alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project.

“The barrage, which was supposed to be built at Thummidihatti, was built at Medigadda. Subsequently, Medigadda caved in, and Annarayam in the same line. The project constructed by KCR was sinking with the result of a simple shower. Who on the earth would construct a barrage on the sand as if it is a card castle,” Revanth said.

Shifting his focus to the agricultural sector, the TPCC chief accused the BRS supremo of cultivating 200 acres and selling paddy worth Rs 1.80 crore to a seed company. “KCR is not evening giving Rs 2,000 per quintal for farmers as there is a depreciation of 10 kgs paddy per quintal. Is this the love you (KCR) have for farmers,” he asked.

Coming down heavily against the BRS leaders, he called upon his party cadres to “chase away” (defeat) Durgam Chinnaiah in Bellampalli and Balka Suman in Chennur. He also said that Congress should win the election to get rid of power cuts in the Ramagundam area.

“Do any of the promises made to Singareni workers were fulfilled? What happened to the promise of closing down open-cast mining? The BRS government is not competent enough to conduct Singareni elections, and hence they are seeking deferment of the case in the high court,” Revanth said.

Criticising the state government for not giving any other essential commodities under the public distribution system, Revanth reminded that the erstwhile Congress government used to give over 10 types of essential commodities through ration shops and promised to give the same after coming to power in the ensuing elections.

