Palakurthy: A straight fight between BRS, Congress

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

JANGAON: Gauging the public mood in Palakurthy Assembly constituency is as tough as it gets — the voters attend rallies of all three important political parties and do not allow their preference to be known.

Huge crowds are witnessed at the street corner as well as public meetings. The constituency has the unique distinction of being the birthplace of Bammera Pthana, a Telugu poet best known for his translation of the Andhra Mahabhaagavatam from Sanskrit to Telugu. In fact, the freedom fighters including Chakali Ilamma and Doddi Komuraiah hailed from this segment.

Palakurthy constituency was created as part of delimitation in place of Chennuru in 2009.After the formation of Telangana state, the electoral fight remained confined to the BRS and the Congress. The coming elections are also set to be a straight battle between the BRS and the Congress. BJP candidate Lega Rammohan Reddy is in the fray, but not in the reckoning.

The Congress has fielded Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy who left for California in the US but returned recently to test the political waters in the segment.Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao is very confident of winning the seat as he believes that the welfare schemes and the development work done by the BRS will see him through comfortably. He visits villages in his constituency and assures every eligible family a permanent house and help to every woman under the Gruhalakshmi scheme.

When TNIE interacted with him while he was campaigning in Dharmapuram village, Dayakar Rao said that though some of the eligible beneficiaries were yet to get a 2BHK house, no one would be left out. “We are going to upgrade the Primary Health Centre in the constituency (PHC) to a 100-bed hospital and set up three residential degree colleges, and two residential junior colleges at Palakurthy,” he assures.

Dayakar Rao ridiculed the Congress campaign against him and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as propaganda. He says he has no doubt about the support he would get from the people of his constituency.

While this is so, Congress candidate Yashaswini said that the minister’s failures will help her win the seat.

“It is a shame that the minister has failed to get junior and degree colleges in Palakurthy. The youth have to go to Warangal and Hanamkonda for higher education as Palakurthy does not have any avenues,” she said and promised to change the situation for the better after her election.

“There is not even a proper bus station in Palakurhty. Dayakar Rao has done nothing to develop the segment. He says he has developed roads but roads alone cannot be the be-all and end-all. There has to be development in other sectors too,” she said.

A voter in Dharmapuram B Venkatesh is unhappy with the performance of Dayakar Rao, saying: “He has failed in allotting 2BHK houses to eligible beneficiaries. Though they were built long ago, they have not yet been allotted. They are now in a dilapidated stage.”

Another voter from Palakurthy headquarters, J Shravan said that there was no scope for employment in the constituency. “The youth are migrating to other cities for work. We have no industries in the constituency. The minister is providing sewing machines for women’s self-employment and is washing his hands off,” said Shravan.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JANGAON: Gauging the public mood in Palakurthy Assembly constituency is as tough as it gets — the voters attend rallies of all three important political parties and do not allow their preference to be known. Huge crowds are witnessed at the street corner as well as public meetings. The constituency has the unique distinction of being the birthplace of Bammera Pthana, a Telugu poet best known for his translation of the Andhra Mahabhaagavatam from Sanskrit to Telugu. In fact, the freedom fighters including Chakali Ilamma and Doddi Komuraiah hailed from this segment. Palakurthy constituency was created as part of delimitation in place of Chennuru in 2009.After the formation of Telangana state, the electoral fight remained confined to the BRS and the Congress. The coming elections are also set to be a straight battle between the BRS and the Congress. BJP candidate Lega Rammohan Reddy is in the fray, but not in the reckoning.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Congress has fielded Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy who left for California in the US but returned recently to test the political waters in the segment.Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao is very confident of winning the seat as he believes that the welfare schemes and the development work done by the BRS will see him through comfortably. He visits villages in his constituency and assures every eligible family a permanent house and help to every woman under the Gruhalakshmi scheme. When TNIE interacted with him while he was campaigning in Dharmapuram village, Dayakar Rao said that though some of the eligible beneficiaries were yet to get a 2BHK house, no one would be left out. “We are going to upgrade the Primary Health Centre in the constituency (PHC) to a 100-bed hospital and set up three residential degree colleges, and two residential junior colleges at Palakurthy,” he assures. Dayakar Rao ridiculed the Congress campaign against him and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as propaganda. He says he has no doubt about the support he would get from the people of his constituency. While this is so, Congress candidate Yashaswini said that the minister’s failures will help her win the seat. “It is a shame that the minister has failed to get junior and degree colleges in Palakurthy. The youth have to go to Warangal and Hanamkonda for higher education as Palakurthy does not have any avenues,” she said and promised to change the situation for the better after her election. “There is not even a proper bus station in Palakurhty. Dayakar Rao has done nothing to develop the segment. He says he has developed roads but roads alone cannot be the be-all and end-all. There has to be development in other sectors too,” she said. A voter in Dharmapuram B Venkatesh is unhappy with the performance of Dayakar Rao, saying: “He has failed in allotting 2BHK houses to eligible beneficiaries. Though they were built long ago, they have not yet been allotted. They are now in a dilapidated stage.” Another voter from Palakurthy headquarters, J Shravan said that there was no scope for employment in the constituency. “The youth are migrating to other cities for work. We have no industries in the constituency. The minister is providing sewing machines for women’s self-employment and is washing his hands off,” said Shravan. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp