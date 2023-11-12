Parties promise posts, but numbers don’t add up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Both the ruling BRS and the main Opposition Congress offering MLC/Rajya Sabha posts or Corporation chairperson positions to various leaders and and dissidents in an attempt to reconcile internal differences, strike compromises with candidates, assert control or, in some cases, sow disappointment among certain factions, political analysts wonder how these parties would keep their promises post-election.

The fact is that currently, only two MLC seats are vacant, with no immediate prospects of accommodating new entrants for the next two years. As the situation stands, a handful of seats in the Legislative Council, comprising 40 members, will become vacant in 2025 and 2026 and a majority in 2029. The four Governor quota seats are already occupied up to 2026 and 2027.

Among the MLC posts, the two vacancies fall under Governor-nominated MLCs. Three months ago, the BRS government’s cabinet recommended Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana for these positions, but the Governor rejected the appointments, citing their non-eligibility under the nominated quota.

Of the 40 seats, 14 fall under local authorities, of which only two are slated to become vacant in 2025. The Assembly quota has another 14 seats, five of which will be vacated in 2025, six in 2027 and the remaining three in 2029. As for the six MLC seats under the Graduate and Teachers quota, three will fall vacant in 2025, two in 2027 and one in 2029.

Whether the BRS retains power or the Congress is voted into office, the fact remains that the newly joined leaders or the dissidents face a waiting period of at least two years, given the limited vacancies in 2025. Of the two parties, those in Congress have a slimmer chance of getting an MLC post due to the larger pool of contenders. Parallelly, three Rajya Sabha seats are set to become vacant in July 2024, with the terms of J Santosh Kumar, Vaddi Raju Ravi Chandra and B Lingaiah Yadav ending.

In the race for Corporation chairperson posts are nearly a hundred leaders, eagerly waiting for their turn and more and more adding to the numbers. For the moment, the focus is on the election, but post-November 30, the two parties will have to cope with the aspirations of many leaders to whom they have made promises. After the dust settles, who will be the “Raja” and who will be the “Rank” is a question that only time can answer.

