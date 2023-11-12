Home States Telangana

Parties worry about vote split

Meanwhile, the ruling party is aggressively working to persuade candidates from rival parties to withdraw from the race by offering them huge amounts and gifts.

Published: 12th November 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Assembly elections, the BRS is getting increasingly concerned over division of votes due to poll symbols resembling its ‘car’, particularly ‘chapati maker’ and ‘road roller’ that have been allotted to several candidates across various Assembly segments.

The BRS is particularly wary of the Yuga Tulasi Party and the Alliance of Democratic Reforms, two of the parties whose candidates have filed nominations in over 90 Assembly segments.

These candidates have been allotted symbols that appear similar to the ‘car’. Symbols like ‘road roller’ and ‘chapati maker’ have historically hurt the BRS, in fact, denting the chances of its candidates in several key Assembly segments.

The Congress too has a reason to worry from the decision of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to contest all the 119 Assembly constituencies in the state. The Congress fears that the BSP might take away some votes from its traditional vote bank.To offset the potential loss of votes to the BSP, Congress leaders are backing candidates of the Yuga Tulasi Party and the Alliance of Democratic Reforms.

Meanwhile, the ruling party is aggressively working to persuade candidates from rival parties to withdraw from the race by offering them huge amounts and gifts. Their deadline to succeed is November 15, the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS Telangana state polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp