Parties worry about vote split

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Assembly elections, the BRS is getting increasingly concerned over division of votes due to poll symbols resembling its ‘car’, particularly ‘chapati maker’ and ‘road roller’ that have been allotted to several candidates across various Assembly segments.

The BRS is particularly wary of the Yuga Tulasi Party and the Alliance of Democratic Reforms, two of the parties whose candidates have filed nominations in over 90 Assembly segments.

These candidates have been allotted symbols that appear similar to the ‘car’. Symbols like ‘road roller’ and ‘chapati maker’ have historically hurt the BRS, in fact, denting the chances of its candidates in several key Assembly segments.

The Congress too has a reason to worry from the decision of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to contest all the 119 Assembly constituencies in the state. The Congress fears that the BSP might take away some votes from its traditional vote bank.To offset the potential loss of votes to the BSP, Congress leaders are backing candidates of the Yuga Tulasi Party and the Alliance of Democratic Reforms.

Meanwhile, the ruling party is aggressively working to persuade candidates from rival parties to withdraw from the race by offering them huge amounts and gifts. Their deadline to succeed is November 15, the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

