Sravanthi quits Congress, likely to don pink

In light of defectors getting a lion’s share of the tickets, Sravanthi sought to know how the Congress would face the electorate and seek votes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC spokesperson Palvai Sravanthi, the Congress contestant for the Munugode byelection, bid adieu to the party with a strongly-worded letter to the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.It is learnt that Sravanthi is likely to join the ruling BRS.

Addressing a press meet, Sravanthi alleged that the Congress has not given her “due priority” in the party. She alleged that the party was now in the hands of “brokers” and that it was going through “chronic disorders”. In light of defectors getting a lion’s share of the tickets, Sravanthi sought to know how the Congress would face the electorate and seek votes.

