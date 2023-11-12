Telangana assembly polls: 4.8K candidates file papers, TS has more women voters than men

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: As many as 4,798 candidates have filed 5,716 sets of nominations for the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana between November 3 and 10, 2023.

On Thursday, 2,324 candidates filed 2,768 nominations. For the first time, the number of female voters exceeded the number of male voters.

Record nominations from Gajwel, Medchal and Kamareddy:

A record number of 145 candidates have filed 154 nominations for Gajwel where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting, followed by Medchal where 116 candidates filed 127 nominations.For Kamareddy, from where KCR is also contesting, 92 candidates filed 104 nominations, while 77 candidates filed 87 nominations for the L B Nagar seat. The least number of nominations received was for Narayanpet constituency where only 13 candidates filed 19 nominations followed by Wyra (ST) (19 candidates, 23 nominations), Bahadurpura and Nizamabad (Rural) constituencies (22 candidates each).

Women outnumber men

The Telangana Chief Electoral Office (CEO) has finalised the electoral roll with 3.26 crore voters for Assembly elections. For the first time, the number of female voters exceeded the number of male voters, at a gender ratio of 1,000.2, a marked improvement from 992 on January 5, 2023.The number of electors in the final roll is 3,26,18,205, of which 1,62,98,418 are males, 1,63,01,705 females and 2,676 belong to the third gender. There are 15,406 service electors and 2,944 overseas electors.

There is a net increase of 8.75% in the number of electors since January 2023. This is also the first time that the number of female voters is higher than male voters. The gender ratio in the 18 to 19 age group has improved from 707 to 753.There are 4,40,371 voters who are above 80 years of age and 5,06,921 PwD voters. The number of third-gender persons has increased to 2,676.

The highest number of 18-19 years voters ever at 9,99,667 (3.06%) of roll strength. Around 9.48 lakh dead, duplicate and shifted voters were deleted in 2023. There were corrections in entries carried out for 8.94 lakh voters in 2023. No further applications can be processed for assembly elections 2023.

The process of collection of Postal Ballot applications (Form 12Ds) from absentee voters i.e., senior citizens, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and essential services voters, etc, was completed.So far 31,551 Form 12Ds and the highest number of applications of 757 were received from the Siddipet Assembly Constituency and the least of only five from Makthal Assembly Constituency.

In the process of finalisation of electoral rolls for assembly elections, form 6 (new voter enrolment) and Form 8 (shifting of electors) applications received up to October 31, 2023, and Form 7 (deletion) and Form 8 (correction of details) applications received up to October 8, 2023, have been disposed of. Consequently, 35.73 lakh additions, 9.48 lakh deletions, and 16.29 lakh shifting and modifications were carried out in the electoral roll in the year 2023.

