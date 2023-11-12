Telangana: We will defeat Eatala, Revanth, vows KTR

Kalyan Tholeti and Prasanna RS By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: KT Rama Rao, BRS working president and IT minister, doesn’t like to concede an inch. Just after a near fall at a roadshow in Armoor, he was at Kodangal campaigning against State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy the other day. “We will beat Revanth Reddy in Kodangal. He will lose for the second time in a row. We will also defeat Eatala Rajender garu in Gajwel. Both will lose in the two constituencies they are contesting from,” he asserts.

In a free-wheeling chat with TNIE at his residence, KTR sounded confident but conscious of the immense task at hand as his party aims to win a record third consecutive term in office. Not willing to admit that the Congress is putting up a stiff fight this time around, he says each election is completely different and what in hindsight appears a cakewalk doesn’t feel so while in the thick of battle.

He recalls that even in 2018, huge hype was built up around the opposition only for his party to sweep the polls. “You have to wait until December 3 to say the Congress has put up a fight. In my opinion, there is not going to be much difference. I was in Kodangal. I’ve seen the response. If the PCC president himself is losing, I don’t see any of the Congress candidates doing any better,” he says.

The heartburn among some sections over not receiving schemes like Dalit Bandhu, the teething problems of Dharani portal and corruption allegations over the Kaleshwaram project do not seem to bother him much. “If there are 500 people in a village who are getting pensions, they will not utter a word. If there are 50 who don’t get a pension, they will raise a hue and cry. If you get carried away by that emotion, that will be a complete misrepresentation of the situation,” he reasons, pointing out that in a democracy, you don’t need 90% or 100% of the votes. “All I need is 51%. Last time, all we got was 47%. So 53% still effectively voted against us. So this time as well if 47% vote for me, I will be happy.” He, however, insists government welfare programmes have reached every nook and corner of the State.

The BRS has retained most of its sitting MLAs despite many of them facing severe anti-incumbency. The one answer he gives for that decision is loyalty. Asked about his response to the graft charges levelled by the Congress, particularly on Kaleshwaram, he reiterates that Congress talking of corruption is the joke of the millennium. “They are the mothership of corruption. Secondly, Rahul Gandhi is called Pappu and buffoon for a reason,” he quips.

Similarly, he is dismissive of the BJP, saying it is not even in the race. The Congress declarations for different sections too, he claims, will not cut ice. “The Congress is a party that has something called the Udaipur declaration where they said only one ticket per family. Have they kept it? Where is the guarantee for whatever other garbage they’re creating?” he questions.To a query on the possibility of him becoming the chief minister after elections, pat comes the reply. “KCR garu will continue to remain our chief minister. He will be the first chief minister from the South to score a hat-trick.”

TNIE my first choice

“Your newspaper is the first I read. What I do is get a stack of papers. Of late, because of elections,I pull out all the business papers. Then I am left with like 13 papers, I leave the Telugu ones last. The first paper I read every morning is TNIE,” said KTR.

