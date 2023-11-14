BJP committed to SC categorisation, says Kishan

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will form a committee to look into the Madigas’ demand for SC categorization, State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy reiterated that the saffron party is committed to the community’s cause.

Addressing the media on Monday, he said that the demand for SC categorization has been pending for the last seven and a half decades and added that the aim of the committee is to expedite the process and carry out day-to-day monitoring of the case dealt with by a seven-judge bench.

“Soon after the meeting with the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi activists on October 2, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested the Chief Justice of India to constitute a seven-member constitutional bench to address the issue. On October 10, the seven-member bench was constituted. Notices were issued to all the stakeholders to submit their written submissions before December 14. We are committed to ABCD reservations,” Kishan Reddy said.

Stating that Modi was the only leader who had the guts to address this issue, he said that the Congress and the BRS have only extended lip service to the community. Kishan Reddy also revealed that the PM will address public meetings in Karimnagar, Nirmal, and Medak, and hold a roadshow in Hyderabad.

