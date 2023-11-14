Home States Telangana

Chopper lies unused as Congress leaders focus on their segments in Telangana

The lone exception to this trend is TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, who is actively contesting in two segments, including Kamareddy, where KCR is also in the fray.

Published: 14th November 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did the leaders of the Telangana Congress take the popular Telugu adage “Inta Gelichi Raccha Geluvu”, which can be loosely translated to ‘win the home first, and elsewhere next’, in the literal sense? A close look into the grand old party’s campaign trail is reminiscent of the aforementioned saying.

Despite Congress booking two helicopters for the election campaign, one of them is lying idle as the party leaders, including former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhy Yashi and star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, have confined themselves to their respective segments.

The lone exception to this trend is TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, who is actively contesting in two segments, including Kamareddy, where KCR is also in the fray. Interestingly, Vikramrka, who embarked on a padayatra from Adilabad to Khammam through Nalgonda amidst the summer, also focused on the Madhira constituency, from where he is contesting. Unless influential leaders from the high command embark on a campaign trail, state leaders are not likely not to be sent to other segments.

Kishor behind attacks on BRS leaders: Revanth

On the attacks on BRS leaders, Revanth said, “This is Prashant Kishor’s trademark (move). Is he still working for BRS and attempting to garner sympathy for them? Or is KTR, with the assistance of T Harish Rao, orchestrating such conspiracies for sympathy? Do these attacks occur with KCR’s knowledge or not? ECI officials should investigate these aspects.”

Additionally, he claimed that they had witnessed several similar incidents in the combined Andhra Pradesh for the sake of sympathy. He accused Kishor of being the strategist behind the attacks on Mamata Banerjee before the 2021 West Bengal elections and on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2018 in Vizag. The PCC chief said the police already announced that Kotha Prabhakar was attacked only for ‘sensation’. He questioned why the police did not disclose the remand report

