Congress exploited minorities, BRS working for their welfare: KTR

HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at the Congress, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the grand old party has many chief minister candidates, including K Jana Reddy who is not even contesting in the elections. Addressing a road show in Parigi, Rama Rao asked the gathering: "Do you want a sealed cover CM?""What do you want? Current (electricity) or Congress, Rythu Bandhu or rabandu (vulture), schemes or scams?" he asked. Rama Rao said that minorities were still living in poverty because Congress looked at them as a vote bank and exploited them for their personal gains. "KCR, on the other hand, worked for the welfare of the minorities by setting up educational institutions, giving scholarships, allotting the highest minority budget and introducing schemes for the upliftment of minority communities." BRS working president KT Rama Rao welcomes Tula Uma into the BRS 24X7 water supply Addressing a meeting in Sanathnagar, Rama Rao said that Talasani Srinivas Yadav is a leader who is always in the midst of people and not just during elections. Stating that KCR's dream was to provide a 24-hour water supply to all, like in most Western countries, he said that the pilot project for this program would soon be launched in the Sanathnagar constituency. Tula Uma joins BRS Meanwhile, Tula Uma, who was denied the BJP ticket to contest from Vemulawada, joined the BRS in the presence of Rama Rao. Recalling that Uma worked with KCR during the Telangana movement, he said: "As directed by KCR, I called up Uma and requested her to join the BRS."