Contests ‘caste’ a spell in some constituencies in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A compelling scenario is emerging in some constituencies where BC, Velama, and Reddy leaders are pitted against each other. While this scenario is interesting for political observers, it is giving sleepless nights to not only the candidates but also to the parties that fear splitting of votes.

For example, the contest between Ponnam Prabhakar of the Congress and Bomma Sriram Chakravarti of the BJP, both prominent BC leaders, in the Husnabad Assembly segment is drawing attention from all and sundry. Sriram Chakravarti, hailing from a family with deep-rooted Congress affiliations, can divide the Congress vote bank, given his familial ties.

Karimnagar Assembly seat presents another interesting battleground, with all candidates, including Gangula Kamalakar of the BRS, Bandi Sanjay of the BJP, and Purumalla Srinivas of the Congress, from the BC community, specifically the Munnuru Kapu community. The competition is expected to be fierce.

Vemulawada will see a clash among Velama leaders, with BRS and BJP fielding Chelmeda Laxminarsimha Rao and Chennamaneni Vikas Rao respectively, while Congress has Aadi Srinivas from the BC community, specifically Munnuru Kapu. The presence of two Velama leaders is expected to split the vote, potentially benefiting the Congress candidate.

Battle of Velama leaders

In the Korutla Assembly segment, both the Congress and BRS candidates belong to the Velama community, with the grand old party fielding Juvvadi Narsinga Rao and the pink party reposing faith in Kalvakuntla Sanjay Rao. BJP candidate and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind belongs to the BC community setting the stage for a keen contest between the sitting MP and Velama leaders.

Mancherial Assembly constituency will see a battle of Velama leaders, with the Congress, BRS and BJP fielding K Premsagar Rao, N Premsagar Rao and V Raghu Nath respectively.The contest for the Palakurthy Assembly seat too is intriguing, with Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao from BRS facing a challenge from 26-year-old Congress candidate Yeshaswini Reddy.

Clash of Reddys

Narayanpet (S Rajender Reddy of the BRS, Chittem Parnika Reddy of the Congress and K Rathan Pandu Reddy of the BJP) and Huzurnagar constituencies (N Uttam Kumar Reddy of the Congress, S Saidi Reddy of the BRS and Ch Srilatha Reddy of the BJP) depict a three-way clash among Reddy leaders.

Munugode too presents a fascinating battle, with Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who contested from BJP in the last bypoll, now contesting on a Congress ticket, while Ch Krishna Reddy, who switched from the grand old party to the BJP, contesting against sitting BRS MLA K Prabhakar Reddy.

All three candidates are from the Reddy community Similar scenarios unfold in Bhongir and Jangaon seats, with three leaders from the Reddy community competing against each other in the upcoming Assembly elections.

