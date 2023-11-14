Crunchy deets: ‘Who will be BJP State chief after me?’, asks Union Minister Kishan

By Express News Service

Politics and premature ageing

The pressure of politics perhaps makes one age faster. Or maybe it is the stress that comes with a lot of money. A man has complained to the EC about the age of a multi-crorepati Telangana minister as mentioned in his poll affidavits. In the 2014 affidavit, Ch Malla Reddy, who is the BRS candidate from Medchal, had said his age was 56. Now, the age in the poll affidavit is 70.

Complainant K Anji Reddy was surprised as to how the minister aged so much in nine years. That is not all. The name of the Intermediate college where the minister studied has changed from Government Junior College, Patny in 2014 to Wesley Junior College in 2018 to Raghava Laxmi Devi Government Junior College now, he mentioned in his complaint.

‘Who will be BJP State chief after me?’

Nepotism in the BJP? The family-driven parties every now and then accuse their rival, the BJP, of being no different. During a press conference, reporters grilled the BJP State president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy over the allegations of the saffron party also encouraging “dynasty politics’’. But the seasoned politician came up with a simple answer: “Who would become BJP president after Nadda, and State president after me? Who will be the PM after Modi?”

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek

