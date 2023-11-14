Home States Telangana

Gattu Ramachandra Rao dumps YSRTP to join pink party fold

The Congress, which assured to implement the Karnataka model in Telangana, went back on its assurances.

Published: 14th November 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 10:22 AM

Gattu Ramachandra Rao

Gattu Ramachandra Rao (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday assured the YSRTP leaders that unlike in YSRTP they would not be taunted or insulted by fellow leaders in the BRS. Addressing a meeting after welcoming YSRTP leader Gattu Ramachandra Rao and others into the BRS, Harish Rao appreciated them for “merging YSRTP with BRS”.

Recalling that YSRTP president YS Sharmila abused KCR for the sake of politics and now she left her own party during the elections. He appealed to the YSRTP leaders and activists to work hard to ensure the victory of BRS candidates across the State. He recalled that the then AP chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the separate Telangana would face power outages but Telangana is now a role model in power supply in the country.

The Congress, which assured to implement the Karnataka model in Telangana, went back on its assurances. “People understood that the Karnataka model means only a five-hour power supply to farmers. Now, Karnataka is asking Telangana to supply rice,” he said and wanted the people to understand the development that took place in the State.

