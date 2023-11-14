KCR blames Andhra leaders for backwardness

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/WARANGAL: Blaming the Seemandhra rulers for the backwardness of Telangana in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, BRS president, and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday alleged that they focused on the development of Andhra and Rayalaseema.

The chief minister, who addressed three public meetings in Aswaraopet, Burgampadu, and Narasampet in erstwhile Khammam and Warangal districts, blamed the Congress for the merger of Telangana with Andhra and for all the problems the region faced in combined AP and said: “The Andhra leaders focused mainly on the development of Seemandhra and neglected Telangana region. As a result, lakhs of people migrated to other states from Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, and other districts in search of livelihood.”

Referring to YSRTP president YS Sharmila’s statement that she would ensure P Sudarshan Reddy’s defeat in Narsampet, the BRS chief said: “People should decide whether the money of Sharmila should win or Mission Bhagiratha.”

Stating that the BRS government implemented several welfare and development works to the benefit of all irrespective of their caste and religion, he appealed to the people to support the BRS in the elections so that the State continues to witness development.

“People would be defeated in the elections if they vote for a party that failed to implement its assurances. People would emerge victorious if they vote for a good party,” Rao said. He called upon the people to discuss the issues he raised in the meeting with their fellow villagers before casting their votes on November 30.

75 per cent of SRLIP works completed

Referring to the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP), he said: “Seventy-five percent of words on the Sitarama project have been completed. Once it is completed, 10 Assembly segments in erstwhile Khammam district will receive irrigation water.“The BRS government always thinks of development. The BRS implemented schemes like Rythu Bandhu for the first time in the country,” he recalled.

“Because of Dharani, farmers are able to receive Rythu Bandhu benefits. But the Congress leaders are saying that they would throw Dharani into the Bay of Bengal. I don’t know whether they will throw Dharani or farmers into the Bay of Bengal,” Rao said. He also wanted to know from the gathering whether they wanted Dharani to be continued or not, to which the crowd responded with “We want Dharani” chants.

“Congress leader A Revanth Reddy says farmers required only a three-hour power supply. But a three-hour power supply is not sufficient even for oil palm cultivation,” he said.“After 10 years, there is a glow on the faces of farmers in the State,” the BRS chief said, and wanted the farmers to ensure that that glow never vanishes.

