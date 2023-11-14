KCR promised Krishna waters, but only provided belt shops in villages: TPCC chief

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Likening himself to be a tree nurtured by the constituents of Kodangal, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that BRS leaders have conspired to politically eliminate him. He addressed different street corner meetings in the Kodangal constituency, one of the two constituencies that he is contesting from in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a massive gathering, he said, “One from Siddipet, another from Sircilla, and another from Gajwel along with their henchmen are trying to axe down the tree (Revanth) which was nurtured by you. Don’t you have dignity?”

He also accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of betraying the people of Palamuru (Mahbubnagar district). Lashing out at the chief minister over his allegations against the Congress, Revanth said that perhaps KCR is either “out of his mind or inebriated” to allege that the grand old party will not implement free electricity or the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He said that it was Congress that started free power supply in the state. He also mentioned that Rythu Bandhu existed even before the Dharani portal was rolled out and that the two are not connected in any way.

Listing out the various developmental activities he undertook in an independent capacity and during his stint as Kodangal MLA, Revanth claimed that he never declined any requests of any given community.

“KCR promised to adopt Kodangal, and you trusted and voted for BRS. But, the Krishna water was not provided, there was no railway line, no degree college, and no 2BHK houses. Why should you vote for BRS leaders who are shamelessly seeking votes? All they have given is belt shops in every village,” he said. Further, he asked the attendees to teach the chief minister a lesson in the ensuing elections, and not get influenced by the inducements such as liquor and money.

‘Existence of country at stake’

Earlier in the day, Revanth participated in the ‘Telangana Christian Community Declaration for Political Parties’ meeting in Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, he said the very existence of the country is at stake under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule. He said that Telangana Assembly elections are a step forward to dethrone Narendra Modi.

Revanth mediates resolution of dispute

While Revanth was about to speak, a woman leader approached him with a complaint that Gurnath Reddy had insulted Mahipal Reddy. The protesters raised their strong exception to the language used by him. Responding to the complaint, Revanth ensured a public apology from Gurnath

