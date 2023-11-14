Home States Telangana

KCR promised Krishna waters, but only provided belt shops in villages: TPCC chief

‘CM promised to adopt Kodangal, but didn’t establish any degrees colleges or allot 2BHKs’

Published: 14th November 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy | Express

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Likening himself to be a tree nurtured by the constituents of Kodangal, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that BRS leaders have conspired to politically eliminate him. He addressed different street corner meetings in the Kodangal constituency, one of the two constituencies that he is contesting from in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a massive gathering, he said, “One from Siddipet, another from Sircilla, and another from Gajwel along with their henchmen are trying to axe down the tree (Revanth) which was nurtured by you. Don’t you have dignity?”

He also accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of betraying the people of Palamuru (Mahbubnagar district). Lashing out at the chief minister over his allegations against the Congress, Revanth said that perhaps KCR is either “out of his mind or inebriated” to allege that the grand old party will not implement free electricity or the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He said that it was Congress that started free power supply in the state. He also mentioned that Rythu Bandhu existed even before the Dharani portal was rolled out and that the two are not connected in any way.

Listing out the various developmental activities he undertook in an independent capacity and during his stint as Kodangal MLA, Revanth claimed that he never declined any requests of any given community.

“KCR promised to adopt Kodangal, and you trusted and voted for BRS. But, the Krishna water was not provided, there was no railway line, no degree college, and no 2BHK houses. Why should you vote for BRS leaders who are shamelessly seeking votes? All they have given is belt shops in every village,” he said. Further, he asked the attendees to teach the chief minister a lesson in the ensuing elections, and not get influenced by the inducements such as liquor and money.

‘Existence of country at stake’

Earlier in the day, Revanth participated in the ‘Telangana Christian Community Declaration for Political Parties’ meeting in Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, he said the very existence of the country is at stake under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule. He said that Telangana Assembly elections are a step forward to dethrone Narendra Modi.

Revanth mediates resolution of dispute

While Revanth was about to speak, a woman leader approached him with a complaint that Gurnath Reddy had insulted Mahipal Reddy. The protesters raised their strong exception to the language used by him. Responding to the complaint, Revanth ensured a public apology from Gurnath

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy Assembly elections Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp