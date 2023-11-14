Most challenging poll in my career, says Congress Khammam candidate Thummala
Thummala Nageswara Rao spoke about the intense competition, stating that in his 40 years of political experience, he has never witnessed such a challenging election.
Published: 14th November 2023 10:49 AM | Last Updated: 14th November 2023 10:49 AM | A+A A-
KHAMMAM: Congress Palair candidate Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, said that a sense of frustration is growing among BRS leaders over the fear of losing the elections. During a coordination meeting of Congress, CPI, and TDP in Khammam on Monday, he emphasized the importance of the next 15 days, urging every party worker to put in effort and work diligently.
He claimed that the pink party, sensing defeat, is contemplating various methods, including the use of muscle power and money. He said he was confident of the Congress winning 70 to 78 seats.
Thummala Nageswara Rao, Congress Khammam candidate, spoke about the intense competition, stating that in his 40 years of political experience, he has never witnessed such a challenging election. Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, the CPI state secretary, and Kothagudem alliance candidate, said that it is time for the Kalavakuntla family to step down.
He pledged support to the victory of Tummala and Ponguleti. The Congress, with CPI support, will win 70 seats, he said.