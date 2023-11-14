Nominations of 608 candidates rejected after scrutiny in Telangana

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: The scrutiny process on Monday revealed that the nomination papers of 608 candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections were rejected due to incomplete information. Across the 119 Assembly constituencies, returning officers assessed the nomination papers of 4,798 candidates who had submitted a total of 5,716 nominations.

Out of these, 4,190 nominations were deemed valid, while 608 were rejected for leaving certain columns blank.

The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15. Polling is scheduled for November 30, with vote counting taking place on December 3. Campaigning resumed vigorously after Diwali, with top leaders from major parties canvassing for their respective candidates.

The nomination of senior Congress leader J Jana Reddy, contesting from the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency, was rejected during scrutiny. Jana Reddy’s son, K Jaiveer Reddy, had also filed his nomination papers from the segment. After scrutinizing the papers, the election authorities accepted Jaiveer’s nomination and rejected his father’s papers.

Sources said many nominations were rejected due to incomplete information, lack of required proposers, failure to file affidavits, submission of multiple nominations, or wrongful declarations, including undeclared criminal cases.

The Gajwel Assembly constituency saw a record number of nominations, from where Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting. A total of 145 candidates submitted 154 nominations for Gajwel, followed by 116 candidates filing 127 nominations in Medchal, 92 candidates with 104 nominations from Kamareddy (where KCR is also contesting), and 77 candidates with 87 nominations from LB Nagar.

The least number of candidates filed nominations in Narayanpet (13 candidates with 19 nominations) and Wyra (ST) (19 candidates with 23 nominations). Bahadurpura and Nizamabad (Rural) constituencies each had 22 candidates filing nominations.

