Telangana cops prevent BJP, BRS candidates from open debate

NIZAMABAD: Police intervened and prevented Nizamabad BRS candidate Bigala Ganesh Gupta and BJP’s Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta from engaging in an open debate on the development of the town on Monday. Two days prior, the incumbent MLA and BRS candidate had dismissed allegations from BJP leaders regarding Nizamabad’s development, challenging the BJP candidate to an open debate in the town.

In response, Dhanpal expressed his readiness for an open debate anywhere in the town and proposed three possible locations for November 13. However, police issued notices to both candidates, stating that no permission will be given for an open debate.

Cops were deployed at Dhanpal’s residence, preventing him from leaving. A significant number of BJP activists gathered at the location, chanting slogans in support of him. Eventually, Suryanarayana complied with the police’s instructions.

Later, Ganesh Guptha, speaking to reporters at the BRS office, asserted that BJP leaders lacked knowledge about the State government’s development programs. He accused Dhanpal of being uninformed about the people’s needs and said he was accountable to the people, not BJP leaders. Ganesh refused to respond to BJP’s allegations, accusing them of spreading false information and provoking people based on caste and religion.

In a separate statement to reporters at the BJP office, Dhanpal predicted that after the elections, MLA Ganesh would go underground. Dhanpal claimed that Nizamabad urban Assembly constituency ranked first in corruption statewide and challenged Ganesh to release a white paper on development activities.

