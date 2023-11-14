Home States Telangana

Telangana cops prevent BJP, BRS candidates from open debate

However, police issued notices to both candidates, stating that no permission will be given for an open debate.

Published: 14th November 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Police intervened and prevented Nizamabad BRS candidate Bigala Ganesh Gupta and BJP’s Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta from engaging in an open debate on the development of the town on Monday. Two days prior, the incumbent MLA and BRS candidate had dismissed allegations from BJP leaders regarding Nizamabad’s development, challenging the BJP candidate to an open debate in the town.

In response, Dhanpal expressed his readiness for an open debate anywhere in the town and proposed three possible locations for November 13. However, police issued notices to both candidates, stating that no permission will be given for an open debate.

Cops were deployed at Dhanpal’s residence, preventing him from leaving. A significant number of BJP activists gathered at the location, chanting slogans in support of him. Eventually, Suryanarayana complied with the police’s instructions.

Later, Ganesh Guptha, speaking to reporters at the BRS office, asserted that BJP leaders lacked knowledge about the State government’s development programs. He accused Dhanpal of being uninformed about the people’s needs and said he was accountable to the people, not BJP leaders. Ganesh refused to respond to BJP’s allegations, accusing them of spreading false information and provoking people based on caste and religion.

In a separate statement to reporters at the BJP office, Dhanpal predicted that after the elections, MLA Ganesh would go underground. Dhanpal claimed that Nizamabad urban Assembly constituency ranked first in corruption statewide and challenged Ganesh to release a white paper on development activities.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP BRS candidates open debate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp