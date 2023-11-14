Telangana polls: Nizam Sugars, unemployment dominate discourse in Medak

P Krishna By

Express News Service

MEDAK: The Medak Assembly constituency, which was formed in 1952, is all set for a triangular fight. Sitting MLA M Padma Devender Reddy is testing her luck for the third time as the BRS candidate, while first-time contenders from the Congress and BJP have thrown their hats in the ring. Mynampally Rohit Rao is contesting on the Congress ticket while IT employee P Vijayakumar is in the fray on behalf of the BJP.

The main issues in the Medak constituency are the neglect of the plight of the Nizam Sugars workers, severe unemployment due to lack of industries, and the demand for raising the Ghanpur dam remaining on paper. The people of Medak complain that even the promise of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to set up an underground drainage system in the town has not been fulfilled.

The closure of the Nizam Sugars, which provided livelihood to around 500 families, can now be said to be the main problem in this constituency. Nizam Sugars Joint Action Committee convener Palle Siddiramulu alleged that in the 2014 elections, BRS had said that if Andhra parties came to power they would hand over the industry to private players and that if the BRS was voted to power, they would take over the industry. However, the factory declared a lockout in 2015. Siddiramulu and another worker Bhansilal complained that the workers of Nizam Sugars industries in Bodhan of Nizamabad, Metpally in Karimnagar district, and Mumbojipally in Medak constituency have not been paid according to the labour laws till now.

He said that the lockout of the factory was also done against the rules. He added that there are valuable lands owned by the industry. They opined that about 150 acres of land in Mumbojipally belonged to the factory, a part of which could be sold to pay the dues of the workers. In the rest of the land, any other industry could be set up to provide employment to them and the local youth. They said they had taken the issue to the notice of Padma Devender Reddy as well as district minister T Harish Rao and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, but nothing tangible had been done to address the problem. They complained that drinking water and electricity were not being provided to those staying in the industrial quarters. “The authorities are not doing anything except holding meetings with the directors,” they alleged.

Nominal development

A farmer, K Srinivas Reddy, of Medak constituency says that the government has agreed to increase the height of the Ghanpur dam as there is a possibility of cultivating around 40,000 acres in this constituency, but due to the government’s delay in paying compensation to the farmers for lands they would lose, the work has not taken off yet. Locals say that the train service and the creation of a separate district, which were the long-standing wishes of the people of Medak town, have, however, been fulfilled. He said that compared to the Siddipet and Gajwel constituencies, the development in the Medak constituency is nominal.

So far, elections have been held 16 times in the Medak constituency with the TDP winning the seat six times, Congress five times, BRS twice, CPI, Janata (Congress rebel candidate), and an independent candidate one time each.

Karanam Ramachandra Rao, who won more terms from the Medak constituency, continued as a minister for as long as the TDP was in power. In 1983, he served as Minister of Panchayat Raj in NTR’s Cabinet after contesting as a TDP candidate for the first time. After that, he worked as a minister for higher education and other portfolios in N Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet. After his death in 2002, his wife Uma Devi contested and won the byelection.

In 2004, P Sashidhar Reddy, a Congress rebel candidate who contested on the Janata Party ticket, won the seat. Mynampally Hanmantha Rao won the seat in 2009. After that, M Padma Devender Reddy, who contested as a BRS candidate in the 2014 and 2018 elections won the seat. Medak Constituency is home to the historic Medak fort, Asia’s largest church, and Pocharam Sanctuary which a large number of pilgrims visit during weekends and holidays. The Manjeera River also flows in this constituency. Medak constituency is also home to the Edupayala Vanadurga Mata temple.

