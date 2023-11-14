Top Congress leaders to campaign in Telangana from November 17

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Top Congress leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former chief Rahul Gandhi, and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, will be extensively campaigning in the state for the upcoming Assembly elections. These leaders will arrive in the state, apart from chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, after the Madhya Pradesh elections end on November 17.

As of now, the party leaders have dedicated substantial time to campaigning in MP and Rajasthan, where polls have already begun. Active campaigning has also taken place in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, where elections concluded on November 7. With the imminent conclusion of elections in three states by November 17 and Rajasthan by November 23, the Congress is strategically shifting its attention to Telangana.

Speaking to TNIE, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said Rahul allocated six days, starting from November 17, for extensive campaigning in the state. He said that Rahul will spearhead the party’s campaign and visit three to four Assembly segments each day, initially starting with Palakurthy, Warangal, and Bhongir. “Rahul, Priyanka, and Kharge and at least two to three CMs would embark on campaigning at the same time visiting different corners of the state,” he said.

He added that the high command is confident that the Congress will be voted to power. Simultaneously, the Congress would also release its manifesto which is a collection of different promises made under various declarations, besides the six guarantees.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Top Congress leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former chief Rahul Gandhi, and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, will be extensively campaigning in the state for the upcoming Assembly elections. These leaders will arrive in the state, apart from chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, after the Madhya Pradesh elections end on November 17. As of now, the party leaders have dedicated substantial time to campaigning in MP and Rajasthan, where polls have already begun. Active campaigning has also taken place in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, where elections concluded on November 7. With the imminent conclusion of elections in three states by November 17 and Rajasthan by November 23, the Congress is strategically shifting its attention to Telangana. Speaking to TNIE, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said Rahul allocated six days, starting from November 17, for extensive campaigning in the state. He said that Rahul will spearhead the party’s campaign and visit three to four Assembly segments each day, initially starting with Palakurthy, Warangal, and Bhongir. “Rahul, Priyanka, and Kharge and at least two to three CMs would embark on campaigning at the same time visiting different corners of the state,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He added that the high command is confident that the Congress will be voted to power. Simultaneously, the Congress would also release its manifesto which is a collection of different promises made under various declarations, besides the six guarantees. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp