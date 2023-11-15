Ads cancelled as they were being misused by parties, clarifies CEO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to media reports on the withdrawal of certain advertisements by several political parties, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj clarified that the withdrawn advertisements were related to content that had been distorted and misused on various social media platforms by individuals and political parties.

The state-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) is responsible for issuing certifications for political party advertisements. Since October 9, a total of 416 advertisements from various political parties have been certified. However, 15 advertisements have been withdrawn after it was discovered that they were morphed, distorted, misquoted or used beyond the scope of the originally approved certification.

Furthermore, it has been observed that political parties are running advertisements on platforms such as YouTube without prior approval, which also requires clearance from the MCMC.Three meetings were conducted with various political parties on November 8, 10 and 11, during which detailed explanations of the certification guidelines were provided.

Discrepancies, issues related to advertisement certification and their use or misuse on various platforms were communicated. Electronic media, including radio and FM channels, are urged to verify the content of political party advertisements before telecasting, officials said, adding that the approved advertisements are accessible for cross-checking with the Deputy Director (I&PR) in the Office of the CEO at BRKR Bhavan.

The certification process for political party advertisements is continuous and ongoing. Any political party or candidate can submit advertisements for certification to the MCMC at both state and district levels, officials added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Responding to media reports on the withdrawal of certain advertisements by several political parties, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj clarified that the withdrawn advertisements were related to content that had been distorted and misused on various social media platforms by individuals and political parties. The state-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) is responsible for issuing certifications for political party advertisements. Since October 9, a total of 416 advertisements from various political parties have been certified. However, 15 advertisements have been withdrawn after it was discovered that they were morphed, distorted, misquoted or used beyond the scope of the originally approved certification. Furthermore, it has been observed that political parties are running advertisements on platforms such as YouTube without prior approval, which also requires clearance from the MCMC.Three meetings were conducted with various political parties on November 8, 10 and 11, during which detailed explanations of the certification guidelines were provided.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Discrepancies, issues related to advertisement certification and their use or misuse on various platforms were communicated. Electronic media, including radio and FM channels, are urged to verify the content of political party advertisements before telecasting, officials said, adding that the approved advertisements are accessible for cross-checking with the Deputy Director (I&PR) in the Office of the CEO at BRKR Bhavan. The certification process for political party advertisements is continuous and ongoing. Any political party or candidate can submit advertisements for certification to the MCMC at both state and district levels, officials added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp