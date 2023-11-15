BJP stands for ‘sab ka vikas’, says Laxman

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the BJP stood for ‘sab ka vikas’ (everyone’s development), BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman on Tuesday alleged that the BRS and Congress stood for ‘KCR family ka Vikas’ and ‘Gandhi family ka Vikas’, respectively.

Addressing the media here, he said the offer of freebies and guarantees by political parties under the pretence of election promises was nothing more than a political stunt. He alleged that the BRS didn’t fulfil any of its promises, claiming that not even a single ration card was issued. Laxman also accused the Congress of deceiving the public with their declarations and guarantees.

Stating that the DNA of the BRS and the Congress is the same, the Rajya Sabha member said both parties were vying for minority votes and insulting Hindus in the process. He also went on to claim that the AIMIM and the Congress are the same. “Everyone knows who (AIMIM chief) Asaduddin Owaisi and (TPCC president) Revanth Reddy are working for,” he said.

Laxman asserted that the price of LPG cylinders had not been reduced in Congress-ruled states, and added that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was yet to cut the price of gas and petrol in the state.

Predicting BJP’s victory in the upcoming elections, he said the saffron party’s manifesto was not just to gain votes but to implement its promises on the ground. When asked about predictions before polls, he said that some people were spreading false propaganda against the BJP.

