BSP leader to complain to EC against Sirpur cops

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: BSP State president and its candidate in Sirpur segment RS Praveen Kumar said that he will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against police officials for allegedly supporting BRS MLA Konneru Konappa and registering false cases against him and his son.

On Monday, BSP leaders and activists got into an argument with their BRS counterparts over the volume of loud speakers in Sirpur town. Later, they lodged police complaints against each other. The Kagaznagar police, however, booked BSP leaders, including RS Praveen Kumar and his son. The BSP leaders then staged a protest in front of the police station, demanding that cases also be filed against the MLA and other BRS leaders.

Later, Praveen Kumar posted on X platform, “Kagaznagar Police of KB-Asifabad Dt booked a case of attempt to murder (307 IPC) and Dacoity(395) on me, my son (who is a PhD scholar in Delhi School of Economics) and 11 senior members of party on the instructions of Sirpur MLA candidate Mr. Konappa last night. The complainant who happens to be the driver of MLA’s campaign vehicle says I had stolen Rs 25,000/- from him!!! (sic)”

“If this can happen to a retired IPS officer with 26 years of unblemished service, imagine what people in Sirpur-Kagaznagar have been going through for the last two decades under the rule of Konappa And a decade of KCR’s mis-rule in Telangana (sic),” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ADILABAD: BSP State president and its candidate in Sirpur segment RS Praveen Kumar said that he will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against police officials for allegedly supporting BRS MLA Konneru Konappa and registering false cases against him and his son. On Monday, BSP leaders and activists got into an argument with their BRS counterparts over the volume of loud speakers in Sirpur town. Later, they lodged police complaints against each other. The Kagaznagar police, however, booked BSP leaders, including RS Praveen Kumar and his son. The BSP leaders then staged a protest in front of the police station, demanding that cases also be filed against the MLA and other BRS leaders. Later, Praveen Kumar posted on X platform, “Kagaznagar Police of KB-Asifabad Dt booked a case of attempt to murder (307 IPC) and Dacoity(395) on me, my son (who is a PhD scholar in Delhi School of Economics) and 11 senior members of party on the instructions of Sirpur MLA candidate Mr. Konappa last night. The complainant who happens to be the driver of MLA’s campaign vehicle says I had stolen Rs 25,000/- from him!!! (sic)”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “If this can happen to a retired IPS officer with 26 years of unblemished service, imagine what people in Sirpur-Kagaznagar have been going through for the last two decades under the rule of Konappa And a decade of KCR’s mis-rule in Telangana (sic),” he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp