Citizens will have to beg if Cong or BRS is elected: Bandi

SIDDIPET: Cautioning people in the Husnabad Assembly segment, national BJP secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said the citizens of the region will have to resort to begging if the BRS or Congress is elected to power in the state.

Addressing a massive gathering along with BJP candidate Bomma Sriram Chakravarthy, he said there is a need to recognise leaders who have actively fought for the people in the past five years. Sanjay highlighted his commitment to the cause of Telangana, revealing that he had been jailed twice and booked in 74 cases while fighting for the people.

He hit out at Congress candidate Ponnam Prabhakar, stating that he came to Husnabad after facing rejection from voters in Karimnagar.Expressing doubts over BRS candidate, V Satish Kumar, the BJP leader questioned the legitimacy of a candidate who compels people to touch his feet. He predicted the likelihood of an immediate re-election if either the Congress or the BRS were to come to power.

Sanjay warned of potential internal strife within the parties, stating that if the BRS came to power and party working president KT Rama Rao is made the chief minister, prominent leaders like T Harish Rao, K Kavitha and J Santhosh Rao might exit the party with 10 MLAs each. He also suggested that if Congress assumed power, multiple individuals might claim the position of chief minister, leading to government instability.

The BJP leaders asserted that a stable government in Telangana is only possible with the BJP, emphasising the need for a double-engine government for the development of the state. He criticised KCR, accusing him of supporting Congress candidates with the intention of poaching them if they win.

