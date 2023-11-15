Home States Telangana

Congress candidate’s plea for list of absentee voters raises Telangana HC eyebrows

The bench inquired about the specific legal provision under which the petitioner believed he was entitled to the supply of the list.

Published: 15th November 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday heard a petition filed by Mohammed Feroz Khan, who is contesting from the Nampally Assembly constituency on the Congress ticket, seeking a direction for the supply of a list of absentee, shifted, deceased and duplicate voters.

The bench inquired about the specific legal provision under which the petitioner believed he was entitled to the supply of the list. The counsel representing Feroz Khan contended that the essence of the relief sought in the petition was for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to prepare and provide the list to the petitioner.

However, the court noted that such a request was not explicitly reflected in the prayer clause of the writ petition. In response, the petitioner’s counsel sought an adjournment to amend the prayer clause in the petition and to cite the relevant legal provisions that support the petitioner’s right to receive such a list.

Following a brief hearing, the division bench adjourned the matter to November 20. The adjournment provides the petitioner an opportunity to clarify and amend the prayer clause.

Bench express inability to issue an immediate directive

Considering the advanced stage of poll process, with polling and counting dates already announced and nominations completed, the bench expressed its inability to issue an immediate directive

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp