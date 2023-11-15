Congress candidate’s plea for list of absentee voters raises Telangana HC eyebrows

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday heard a petition filed by Mohammed Feroz Khan, who is contesting from the Nampally Assembly constituency on the Congress ticket, seeking a direction for the supply of a list of absentee, shifted, deceased and duplicate voters.

The bench inquired about the specific legal provision under which the petitioner believed he was entitled to the supply of the list. The counsel representing Feroz Khan contended that the essence of the relief sought in the petition was for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to prepare and provide the list to the petitioner.

However, the court noted that such a request was not explicitly reflected in the prayer clause of the writ petition. In response, the petitioner’s counsel sought an adjournment to amend the prayer clause in the petition and to cite the relevant legal provisions that support the petitioner’s right to receive such a list.

Following a brief hearing, the division bench adjourned the matter to November 20. The adjournment provides the petitioner an opportunity to clarify and amend the prayer clause.

Bench express inability to issue an immediate directive

Considering the advanced stage of poll process, with polling and counting dates already announced and nominations completed, the bench expressed its inability to issue an immediate directive

