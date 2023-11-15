Crunchy deets: It's electioneering time in Telangana

Home States Telangana

The Congress is fielding a strong candidate in Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who recently joined  the grand old party from the pink party, in Palair segment.

Published: 15th November 2023 09:20 AM

KTR (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

KT Rama Rao is confident his party will return to power.(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By Express News Service

Electioneering takes a toll on Kandala!
Electioneering seems to be taking a toll on some of the candidates, especially those who are contesting in the segments where the competition is expected to be stiff. BRS candidate Kandala Upender Reddy, who is seeking re-election from the Palair constituency, turned emotional and cried inconsolably during the BRS booth committees meeting held in Palair on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the legislator started addressing the gathering and the BRS cadre raised slogans in support of him. As he was crying inconsolably, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao put his arms around Upender Reddy and tried to console him. The Congress is fielding a strong candidate in Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who recently joined  the grand old party from the pink party, in Palair segment.

Different folks, different charm offensives
The BRS working president has been on a charm offensive. After an interview at a cafe in Hyderabad, KTR then interacted with the people there, drank tea with them, and posed for selfies. Many of them appeared to be star-struck. Meanwhile, the prime minister, in his inimitable way, is planning his own charm offensive — a mega roadshow in Hyderabad on November 27.

Contributions: B Satyanarayana Reddy, B Kartheek

Telangana Election

