GHMC chief, Hyderabad DC vow to remove encroachments after HC NBW  threat

HYDERABAD: In a dramatic turn of events, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose and Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty appeared before a bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and J Anil Kumar on Tuesday and promised that they would remove the remaining encroachments along both sides of the road leading to the Jana Priya Abode Apartments complex in Musheerabad.

The appearance in court came in response to a contempt case filed by K Sreedhar Reddy of the Shatabdi Nilayam Flat Owners Welfare Association, accusing the officials of inaction despite a prior court order.

Earlier, in April 2022, the officials had assured the court that they would remove all encroachments.They reported to the court that significant progress had been made in clearing most of the area from encroachments. However, when certain illegal structures were not removed, the association filed a contempt plea.

On September 26, the bench issued a directive to the officials to clear the remaining encroachments by November 14, by the court’s earlier order. The court further instructed the District Collector and GHMC Commissioner to appear personally if the deadline was not met. When the hearing resumed on Tuesday morning, the petitioner’s counsel informed the court that the officials had not complied with the order and had failed to appear before the court.

When the officials requested time through their counsel citing preoccupation with election-related work, the bench remained unconvinced. It sternly warned that if the officials did not appear by afternoon, they would be brought to court through a non-bailable warrant (NBW). Responding to the warning, the officials appeared before the court.The bench directed GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose and Hyderabad District Collector to ensure the removal of encroachments by December 26 and submit a compliance report.

