HC closes contempt case against former Rangareddy collector

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has closed the contempt proceedings against former district collector of Rangareddy S Harish in a case related to the mutation of 34 acres of land in Vattinagulapally village of Gandipet mandal in the district.The contempt case was initiated by M/s Jaihind Greenfields Private Ltd, alleging that Harish had not considered its representation and application through the Dharani portal.

The company accused the then collector of violating court orders that directed him to consider the application for issuing pattadar passbooks in the company’s name for the land measuring 17 acres and 32 guntas in Sy No 180 and 16 acres and 5 guntas in Sy No 191, situated at Vattinagulapally.

The company, seeking ownership of the land, had made an application to the collector. However, as there was no response, it approached the high court, requesting directions to the district collector to issue pattadar passbooks. In June, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy issued orders to the collector to consider the application and dispose of the matter within 45 days.

Alleging non-compliance with the court orders, Jaihind Greenfields filed a contempt case against Harish, who had been recently transferred following the Election Commission’s directions. The government counsel informed the court that the collector had already rejected the application, refusing to issue a pattadar passbook for the land to the petitioner company due to multiple claims.Taking note of this information, the high court disposed of the contempt case against the former district collector, clearing him of the contempt charges.

