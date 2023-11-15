KCR mocks Congress, asks if tillers use 10 HP motors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/WARANGAL/NALGONDA: Sharply criticising TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for saying that farmers required only three hours of power if they use 10 HP motors, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday wondered whether the tillers ever use 10 HP motors.

Addressing a series of election meetings in Haliya, Thorrur and Ibrahimpatnam, the BRS chief attacked the TPCC chief for stating that three hours of power was sufficient for farmers in the state if they used 10 HP motors.

“Are farmers using 10 HP motors? The Congress leaders don’t even know if they are. The fact is that farmers use 3 HP motors or 5 HP motors,” the BRS chief said, wondering who among the 35 lakh farmers in the state dependent on agriculture pump sets would buy 10 HP motors and who would provide such motors to them.

At an election meeting in Thorrur of Mahabubabad district, the chief minister promised that he would launch “Girijana Bandhu” for tribals on the lines of Dalit Bandhu. At another meeting at Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district, he asked: “Why should we vote for BJP?”

In Palakurthy, where tribals are numerically strong, the chief minister recalled that the BRS government upgraded 49 tribal hamlets into village panchayats in the Assembly segment. “We have increased reservations for tribals. We will implement Girijana Bandhu for tribals who have no employment or livelihood,” he promised.

In Ibrahimpatnam, KCR explained that the Modi government threatened him to link power reforms to FRBM loans. He said that he refused to do so, depriving the state of loans worth Rs 25,000 crore in the last five years. “Despite this loss, I have never compromised. I did not allow fixing of meters to pump sets,” KCR said.

He also disclosed that the Modi government did not sanction Navoda Schools and medical colleges for the state. “Tell me why we should vote for BJP, which cut Rs 25,000 crore loan and did not even sanction a single Navodaya school or medical college? Discuss all these reasons in your villages. You will benefit only if you think and vote for a good party,” the chief minister said.

He requested the voters of Palakurthy not to support non-local candidates and NRIs. “The non-locals will fly back to the US after the polls,” KCR said.At Haliya, he recalled that a degree college was started, the government hospital modernised and one lift irrigation scheme was inaugurated in Nagarjuna Sagar segment.

