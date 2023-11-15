Owaisi brothers hit back at Revanth over ‘khaki knickers’ remark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting strongly to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s comment that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi wears “khaki knickers” under his sherwani, AIMIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi described the former as “RSS ka Tillu” whose “political birth” took place in the RSS.“My parents gave birth to me and MIM gave me my political birth. But where did this RSS ka Tillu get his political life,” he asked while addressing a road show in Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

Asking Revanth to visit Chandrayangutta to witness the development that took place in the segment in sectors like health, education and infrastructure, he also offered to send a bus for his party leaders to tour the constituency and “enjoy the biryani, nahari and zabaan ka gosht”.

“Even after seeing the development, he will criticise us because he is from the RSS,” Akbaruddin said.He also warned Revanth against dragging his family members into politics and said if he opens his mouth, many uncomfortable things about his daughter and son-in-law would come to light but he chose not to do so.Without naming anybody, Akbaruddin quipped that another Tillu was talking about mohabbat ki dukaan during his visits to Telangana these days. “One should not forget that the Indians have accepted a citizen from another country and gave her prominence in Indian politics. That is the culture of Indians,” he said.

‘Gandhi Bhavan in Bhagwat’s control’

His elder brother Asaduddin Owaisi was equally critical of Revanth’s statement and claimed that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is currently controlling the activities at Gandhi Bhavan.“This RSS Anna started his political career in RSS and we will end it there. His statement is one form of hate speech, which attacks the Muslim minorities first on their attire and then their looks,” he said.

“Karnataka CongRSS govt has banned HIJAB in exams. It has also not revoked the previous BJP govt’s Hijab ban. Telangana CongRSS chief RSS Anna wants to apply ‘Karnataka model’ in Telangana. This is why he keeps abusing sherwani & avoids being seen with skull cap wearing Muslims. Kapde dekh kar pehchaano, as his bestie Modi once said (sic),” Asaduddin posted on X platform.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Reacting strongly to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s comment that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi wears “khaki knickers” under his sherwani, AIMIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi described the former as “RSS ka Tillu” whose “political birth” took place in the RSS.“My parents gave birth to me and MIM gave me my political birth. But where did this RSS ka Tillu get his political life,” he asked while addressing a road show in Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency on Tuesday. Asking Revanth to visit Chandrayangutta to witness the development that took place in the segment in sectors like health, education and infrastructure, he also offered to send a bus for his party leaders to tour the constituency and “enjoy the biryani, nahari and zabaan ka gosht”. “Even after seeing the development, he will criticise us because he is from the RSS,” Akbaruddin said.He also warned Revanth against dragging his family members into politics and said if he opens his mouth, many uncomfortable things about his daughter and son-in-law would come to light but he chose not to do so.Without naming anybody, Akbaruddin quipped that another Tillu was talking about mohabbat ki dukaan during his visits to Telangana these days. “One should not forget that the Indians have accepted a citizen from another country and gave her prominence in Indian politics. That is the culture of Indians,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘Gandhi Bhavan in Bhagwat’s control’ His elder brother Asaduddin Owaisi was equally critical of Revanth’s statement and claimed that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is currently controlling the activities at Gandhi Bhavan.“This RSS Anna started his political career in RSS and we will end it there. His statement is one form of hate speech, which attacks the Muslim minorities first on their attire and then their looks,” he said. “Karnataka CongRSS govt has banned HIJAB in exams. It has also not revoked the previous BJP govt’s Hijab ban. Telangana CongRSS chief RSS Anna wants to apply ‘Karnataka model’ in Telangana. This is why he keeps abusing sherwani & avoids being seen with skull cap wearing Muslims. Kapde dekh kar pehchaano, as his bestie Modi once said (sic),” Asaduddin posted on X platform. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp