Revanth, the only Congress leader actively campaigning

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three major political parties are neck deep in campaigning with polling hardly a fortnight away for election to the Telangana Assembly.

Leading the charge for the BRS, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already got cracking with back-to-back public meetings where he is “washing the dirty linen” of the Congress and the BJP.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao are also addressing huge rallies. The three leaders are working overtime to ensure that the BRS scores a hat-trick. Rama Rao and Harish are admitting leaders from other parties and attending community meetings to drum up support for the party candidates in the fray.

In the Congress, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is crisscrossing the State, addressing election rallies. He has already covered 20 Assembly segments. Interestingly, it is Revanth alone who is visiting other constituencies while the remaining leaders have confined themselves to their segments.

Even the star campaigner of the party, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, is touring in Nalgonda district only to cover his constituency and two neighbouring segments. Congress campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki, who is contesting from LB Nagar, is busy in his segment.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is campaigning in his segment Madhira, with MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy busy in Kodad and Huzurnagar Assembly segments.In the BJP, state unit chief G Kishan Reddy, MP Bandi Sanjay, and MLA Eatala Rajender are touring several Assembly Constituencies and addressing rallies.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the Assembly Election campaign for BJP. He has addressed three meetings in recent days. Party leaders are expecting that a few prominent personalities will address massive gatherings in the next one week.

BSP state president RS Praveen Kumar is busy in Sirpur. He is addressing election rallies in his Assembly segment. According to sources, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan is likely to campaign for BJP and his party in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts soon.

