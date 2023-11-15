Rs 7 cr cash seized from realtor linked to BRS leader

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after carrying out searches in the residences and offices of Congress candidates, Income Tax officials reached the residence, farmhouse and offices of a realtor who is known to be close to a BRS candidate and also a business partner of the son of a minister.According to sources, the sleuths seized Rs 7 crore in cash and a number of land documents, agreement papers and a laptop.

The agency, which began its searches in four places of the realtor’s residence in My Home Bhuja, a farmhouse in Shamshabad, and two offices located in Jubilee Hills on Monday morning, concluded the operation on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources said the realtor is suspected of having funnelled money to the family member of his business partner who is contesting from a constituency in Rangareddy district.I-T officials had conducted raids on the residence and offices of the CEO of a well-known pharmaceutical company. They are believed to have acted on a lead received during their raids on a former MP.

