Home States Telangana

Rs 7 cr cash seized from realtor linked to BRS leader

Sources said the realtor is suspected of having funnelled money to the family member of his business partner who is contesting from a constituency in Rangareddy district.

Published: 15th November 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax department sleuths, tax evasion

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after carrying out searches in the residences and offices of Congress candidates, Income Tax officials reached the residence, farmhouse and offices of a realtor who is known to be close to a BRS candidate and also a business partner of the son of a minister.According to sources, the sleuths seized Rs 7 crore in cash and a number of land documents, agreement papers and a laptop.

The agency, which began its searches in four places of the realtor’s residence in My Home Bhuja, a farmhouse in Shamshabad, and two offices located in Jubilee Hills on Monday morning, concluded the operation on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources said the realtor is suspected of having funnelled money to the family member of his business partner who is contesting from a constituency in Rangareddy district.I-T officials had conducted raids on the residence and offices of the CEO of a well-known pharmaceutical company. They are believed to have acted on a lead received during their raids on a former MP.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS leader Telangana assembly election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp