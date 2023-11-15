Telangana assembly election 2023: BRS, Congress woo independents, rebels

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The tension in the BRS and Congress camps is palpable ahead of the process of withdrawal of nominations, with both parties facing a multitude of rebel candidates. With the deadline for withdrawal of papers ending on Wednesday, the two parties are scrambling to quell the rebellions.

Senior leaders of the BRS and Congress are getting in touch with independent candidates and those contesting with similar symbols, urging them to reconsider their nominations. The BRS is focusing on persuading candidates from the Alliance of Democratic Reforms party, who have been allotted the ‘chapati maker’ as their election symbol, to withdraw from the race. The ‘chapati maker’ symbol is quite similar to the ‘car’ symbol of the BRS and the pink party wants to avoid division of votes at any cost.

If insiders are to be believed, the negotiations involve offers of huge sums of money or promises of government posts at the district or divisional level.

Sources said that some candidates are demanding Rs 25 lakh to Rs 2 crore, as the symbols could split anywhere between 5,000 and 10,000 votes. BRS leaders are believed to be trying their best to convince these candidates, offering part payment upfront and promising the remainder post-withdrawal. Simultaneously, some independent candidates too are on the radar of BRS senior leaders as they fear a close contest. BRS leaders are offering amounts ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to independents aligned with their cadre.

For the Congress, quelling internal dissent and rebellion is a priority. Many of the disgruntled aspirants from the party have filed nominations as independents or under the banner of other parties.AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre and other leaders are negotiating with dissidents, promising accommodation in positions of power post-election. While some leaders have accepted the olive branch, others in key segments like Warangal West, Suryapet, and Adilabad remain adamant, leaving the party leadership on the edge.

Also, the sheer number of independent candidates in constituencies like Kamareddy, Medchal and Gajwel has become a logistical challenge for both parties. In Gajwel alone, a staggering 114 nominations have been accepted and both parties are facing a tough time reaching out to the independent candidates to withdraw their nominations. The situation is not much different in Kamareddy, Medchal and Munugode, where 58, 66 and 50 nominations respectively have been accepted.

