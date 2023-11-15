Home States Telangana

Telangana assembly election 2023: Congress leadership strives to pacify rebels ahead of withdrawal deadline

Thakre, Venugopal approach disgruntled leaders, offer MP/MLC posts

Published: 15th November 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

FILE: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal address a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

FILE: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal address a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the last day for withdrawal of nominations looming, Congress leaders have embarked on a mission to appease disheartened party members to ensure the retraction of their nominations.

Speculations hinted at potential rebellion from approximately 30 leaders within the party, particularly in light of the decision to grant tickets to 30 newcomers. However, the party has successfully mitigated discontent by extending offers of either MP or MLC positions. Notably, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal has personally reached out to these disgruntled leaders via telephone recently.

On Tuesday, AICC Telangana in-charge, Manikrao Thakre, engaged in discussions with over 10 rebel leaders. Thakre reassured them by promising alternative posts following a victorious election outcome.

Among the leaders contacted were Patel Ramesh Reddy (Suryapet), A Sanjiv Reddy (Adilabad), Vennela Ashok (Boath), Janga Raghava Reddy (Warangal West), Vijaya Bhai (Wyra), Gali Anil Kumar (Narsapur), Dandem Ramreddy (Ibrahimpatnam), Nehru Naik (Dornakal), Sudhakar Goud (Palakurthi), Gangaram (Jukkal), Kasula Balaraju (Banswada), Umesh Rao (Sircilla), and others.

A senior Congress official disclosed that these leaders had filed nominations with the expectation of receiving a party ticket, anticipating eventual withdrawal. While some have already retracted their nominations as of Tuesday, the decision of the remaining candidates remains uncertain.Meanwhile, Ramesh Reddy has taken a defiant stance, declaring his intent to contest the election with the explicit goal of defeating the Congress candidate in Suryapet. He affirmed his commitment to rejoin the Congress fold following a triumphant electoral outcome.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana assembly election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp