Telangana assembly election 2023: Gulf migrants, beedi workers’ issues take centre stage in Jagtial

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The electoral landscape of the Jagtial Assembly constituency is dominated by the concerns of farmers, beedi rollers, and families impacted by Gulf migration. Even though many have faced a tough time in the Gulf, the migrations continue even today with many workers travelling to the Middle East in search of greener pastures.

Srinivas Reddy, a Gulf returnee, said that nothing has changed in the constituency. Those who have returned from the Gulf continue to suffer in silence as there is no means of livelihood for them back home.The plight of the Gulf migrants remains the main issue in every village.

Social worker Shaik Chand Pasha said that migrant workers find it difficult to return home for any compelling reason like health problems. He said that an active NRI cell is crucial for assisting the Gulf migrants.Beedi workers, though receiving pensions, want employment opportunities for their children. In fact, it has become a focal point in the upcoming Assembly elections.

‘Double-bedroom houses in deplorable condition’

Local issues, such as the incomplete Yawar Road extension from the new bus station to old bus station and delays in the allocation of 2BHK houses, are also weighing heavily on the constituents. Anjanna, a 2BHK beneficiary, said that he has been waiting to occupy the house allotted to him but could not because it is in very bad shape.“Months have passed since the houses were inaugurated and yet there are no basic amenities,” he said.

Since 1952, the constituency has remained a stronghold of the Congress. Its candidates won 10 times while the TDP won on four occasions and the BRS once. Dr M Sanjay Kumar from the BRS is the incumbent MLA. In this segment, caste equations play a major role. The Congress and BRS are fielding forward caste candidates, while the BJP has chosen a woman from a BC community as its nominee. The votes of Padmashalis (36,000) and Muslims (20,000) are crucial in determining the winning candidate.

The candidates are making promises beyond party manifestoes, addressing local issues.BJP candidate Boga Sravani, who resigned as municipal chairperson and quit the BRS, pledges to complete the 100-ft road, establish food processing units to generate employment for locals and work towards the welfare of Gulf migrants, beedi roller families and youth.Congress candidate T Jeevan Reddy promises a ‘Gulf policy’ if elected, providing financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family in case of migrant deaths. He says he would ensure a Rs 500-crore outlay for the Gulf policy.

“The beneficiaries of the government welfare schemes are quite happy. About 3,722 2BHK houses, built at a cost of Rs 280 crore, were inaugurated at Nookapalli in Mallial mandal. People who benefit from the government’s largesse are supporting the BRS,” said ruling party nominee M Sanjay Kumar.

