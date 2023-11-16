33 railway stations in Telangana implement ‘One Station, One Project’ scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to the livelihoods and welfare of local artisans of Telangana, 33 railway stations in the state are covered with 41 stalls of the ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) scheme.

Some of the products include traditional Narayanpet, Gadwal and Pochampalli sarees, millet-based food products, Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TSCO) handlooms, Bhadrachalam bamboo crafts, temple deity idols, forest collections, handicrafts, toys from the Nirmal district and local delicacies among others.

Through this scheme, Indian Railways is providing uniquely designed retail outlets with a characteristic look, feel and logo at stations as per the design developed by the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad for showcasing and selling indigenous products.

The allotment is done to all applicants who meet the objectives of the scheme on a rotation basis by a draw of lots at stations. The OSOP Policy envisages that the benefit of the scheme must reach those on the margins of society and provide opportunity to all applicants. To achieve this objective, various public outreach measures such as advertising in newspapers, social media, public announcements, press notifications, and personal visits to artisans have been carried out by the Railway Authorities.

The indigenous products could include artefacts, handicrafts, textiles and handlooms, toys, leather products, traditional instruments, garments, gems and jewellery among others made by local artisans, weavers, craftsmen, tribes, etc and processed, semi-processed and other food products indigenously grown or made in the region. Arun Kumar Jain, SCR GM said that it is a unique opportunity to popularise local craft and culture as it will provide an opportunity to serve the surrounding places along with the passengers.

