Home States Telangana

33 railway stations in Telangana implement ‘One Station, One Project’ scheme

The OSOP Policy envisages that the benefit of the scheme must reach those on the margins of society and to provide opportunity to all applicants.

Published: 16th November 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

SCR was amongst the first zones across Indian Railways in re-introducing 100% mail express trains in its jurisdiction.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to the livelihoods and welfare of local artisans of Telangana, 33 railway stations in the state are covered with 41 stalls of the ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) scheme.

Some of the products include traditional Narayanpet, Gadwal and Pochampalli sarees, millet-based food products, Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TSCO) handlooms, Bhadrachalam bamboo crafts, temple deity idols, forest collections, handicrafts, toys from the Nirmal district and local delicacies among others.

Through this scheme, Indian Railways is providing uniquely designed retail outlets with a characteristic look, feel and logo at stations as per the design developed by the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad for showcasing and selling indigenous products.

The allotment is done to all applicants who meet the objectives of the scheme on a rotation basis by a draw of lots at stations. The OSOP Policy envisages that the benefit of the scheme must reach those on the margins of society and provide opportunity to all applicants. To achieve this objective, various public outreach measures such as advertising in newspapers, social media, public announcements, press notifications, and personal visits to artisans have been carried out by the Railway Authorities.

The indigenous products could include artefacts, handicrafts, textiles and handlooms, toys, leather products, traditional instruments, garments, gems and jewellery among others made by local artisans, weavers, craftsmen, tribes, etc and processed, semi-processed and other food products indigenously grown or made in the region. Arun Kumar Jain, SCR GM said that it is a unique opportunity to popularise local craft and culture as it will provide an opportunity to serve the surrounding places along with the passengers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
One Station One Project scheme railway stations in Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp