Army recruitment rally from January 1 to March 10 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: An Army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Centre in Secunderabad from January 1 to March 10, 2024, for the enrolment of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Tech, Agniveer Adm Assistant/Store Keeper Technical (SKT) (AOC ward only), Agniveer Tradesmen 10th standard (Artisan Miscellaneous Works, Chef, Steward), Agniveer Tradesmen 8th standard (Housekeeper) Category and Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category).

Candidates in the Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category) are expected to report at the Thapar Stadium at AOC Centre by 6 am on December 29, 2023, for a sports trial. Outstanding sportsmen who have represented India at the International Level represented their state at the Senior/Junior National Level and have won any medal in individual events or have reached up to 8th position in a team event in the fields of Athletics including track and field events, swimming and diving and weight Lifting can participate along with their certificates.

Candidates should ensure that certificates should not be more than two years old on the date of screening.

The required educational qualification for Agniveer GD is Class 10th/Matric pass with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. Candidates with a valid Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) driving license will be given preference for driver positions.

For Agniveer Tech, candidates should have passed 10+2/Intermediate exam in Science (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject or 10+2/Intermediate Exam pass in Science (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English) from any recognized State Education Board or Central Education Board including a National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) course of minimum one year in required field with National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) level 4 or above or 10th/ Matric pass with 50% in aggregate and min 40% in English, Maths and Science with two years of Technical Training from ITI or two/three years diploma.

Interested candidates can visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in website for more information about the recruitment rally. It is to be noted that all the candidates appearing for the rally should be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The rally can be cancelled/postponed at any time without giving any reason.

