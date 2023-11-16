Battle over allocation of AIS officers in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The additional solicitor general representing the Union of India, B Narasimha Sharma, informed a division bench of the Telangana High Court consisting of Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti that a controversial issue has arisen concerning the allocation of All India Service (AIS) officers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh post the bifurcation of the State.

All the respondents in a batch of writ appeals were initially allotted the Andhra Pradesh cadre, but are continuing their services in Telangana, following the interim orders passed by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad bench.

Narasimha Sharma said that out of the 637 AIS officers allocated to both states, 11 IAS officers and five IPS officers have filed Original Applications (OAs) before the Hyderabad bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). They challenged their allocation to the respective states to which they were allotted.

The additional solicitor general informed the court that the Union of India has filed individual writ petitions in the high court challenging the orders of CAT, Hyderabad. These writ petitions, involving IAS officers such as Anantharamulu, SS Rawath, D Ronald Rose, Amrapalli Katta, and IPS officers Anjani Kumar, and Abhilasha Bisth, are currently pending adjudication.

Narasimha Sharma said that a judgement dated January 10, 2023, passed by a division bench of the high court, comprising the then Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda, quashing CAT’s order allocating IAS officer Somesh Kumar to Telangana, is being vehemently opposed by the counsels representing the AIS officers.

It was noted that a division bench had previously suspended the CAT Hyderabad bench’s order, which allocated Somesh Kumar to Telangana, in 2016. The court proceedings were adjourned to November 20 for further hearings.

