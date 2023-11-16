BRS would retain power with ‘positive vote’: Telangana Finance Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that no leader can match BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the state. He averred that Rao would hit a hat trick and become the CM for the third consecutive time.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Harish exuded confidence that the BRS would retain power in the state with a ‘positive vote’.He explained how the health, education, Irrigation and other key sectors witnessed rapid strides of progress in the state under BRS rule.

On the sinking of pillars of Medigadda barrage, the minister said that Kaleshwaram did not mean only Medigadda barrage. He said that the allegations of the Opposition parties were much ado about nothing. The minister said that the BRS government filled up 1.32 lakh jobs and started the process of filling up of 80,000 posts.

By attracting huge investments, the government was able to provide 24 lakh jobs in private industries and six lakh jobs in the IT sector, he said. On the abusive language being used by the Opposition leaders, Harish Rao said: “Boothulu thitte vaariki polling boothullo buddhi cheptaru” (people would teach a fitting lesson to those who are foul language in the election booths).

‘CONGRESS, BJP UNITED’

Harish Rao alleged that the Congress and the BJP colluded with each other in the elections and said that the Congress surrendered to the BJP in Dubbaka and Munugode Assembly bypolls. Now, the BJP surrendered to the Congress, he alleged.

When seven mandals of Telangana were merged with AP by the BJP government, the Congress supported it. When the Union Civil Supplies Minister asked Telangana people to eat broken rice, the Congress did not condemn it, Harish Rao recalled. He alleged that only for the votes of minorities, the Congress was spreading canards that the BRS and the BJP were united.

