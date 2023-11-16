Home States Telangana

If people don’t question govt during polls, TS will slip into dark ages: Civil rights activist Prof Haragopal

Later speaking to the media, Haragopal said that the youth of Telangana would slip into dark ages if they don’t raise their voice at the time of elections.

Published: 16th November 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Prof G Haragopal

Civil rights activist Prof G Haragopal flags off the Nirudyoga Chaitanya Yatra at Telangana Martyrs Memorial in Hyderabad | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The rulers of Telangana, whose main focus is on increasing their own assets, have failed to understand the tragedy of unemployed youth who are forced to spend 10 years of their lives waiting for job notifications, remarked well-known civil rights activist Prof G Haragopal on Wednesday.

He was speaking after launching the Nirudyoga Chaitanya Yatra, a campaign being jointly organised by the Congress, CPI, BSP and Telangana Jana Samithi  (TJS) to highlight the status of unemployment after the formation of Telangana. Speaking at the launch event organised at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial, he said that there is a need to remind the people about the fighting spirit of Telangana and to start questioning the governments.

TJS leaders Prof Kodandaram and Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, Congress leaders Addanki Dayakar and Dr MD Riyaz and, Social Democratic Forum convenor Akunuri Murali are scheduled to take part in the yatra.
Later speaking to the media, Haragopal said that the youth of Telangana would slip into dark ages if they didn’t raise their voice at the time of elections.“We all didn’t fight for Telangana for someone to assume the throne. If we don’t question, you will not get jobs for the next five years,” Haragopal said.

Recounting his experience of drafting curriculum for various recruitments under the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Haragopal said that when the State had asked them to draft the curriculum, they had submitted it without any delays thinking it would help the unemployed youth to get jobs early. “But, all those efforts went in vain,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana unemployed youth Prof G Haragopal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp