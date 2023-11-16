If people don’t question govt during polls, TS will slip into dark ages: Civil rights activist Prof Haragopal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The rulers of Telangana, whose main focus is on increasing their own assets, have failed to understand the tragedy of unemployed youth who are forced to spend 10 years of their lives waiting for job notifications, remarked well-known civil rights activist Prof G Haragopal on Wednesday.

He was speaking after launching the Nirudyoga Chaitanya Yatra, a campaign being jointly organised by the Congress, CPI, BSP and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) to highlight the status of unemployment after the formation of Telangana. Speaking at the launch event organised at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial, he said that there is a need to remind the people about the fighting spirit of Telangana and to start questioning the governments.

TJS leaders Prof Kodandaram and Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, Congress leaders Addanki Dayakar and Dr MD Riyaz and, Social Democratic Forum convenor Akunuri Murali are scheduled to take part in the yatra.

Later speaking to the media, Haragopal said that the youth of Telangana would slip into dark ages if they didn’t raise their voice at the time of elections.“We all didn’t fight for Telangana for someone to assume the throne. If we don’t question, you will not get jobs for the next five years,” Haragopal said.

Recounting his experience of drafting curriculum for various recruitments under the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Haragopal said that when the State had asked them to draft the curriculum, they had submitted it without any delays thinking it would help the unemployed youth to get jobs early. “But, all those efforts went in vain,” he added.

