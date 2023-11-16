In the fray, MPs have a tougher job at hand in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the elections near, the spotlight is on six MPs -- three each from the Congress and BJP -- who seek to not only win their segments but hope to influence voters in favour of their party candidates for the Assembly seats that come under the Lok Sabha segments they presently represent.

From the Congress camp, TPCC chief and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy has not only set his sight on his former bastion Kodangal but also challenged BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao in Kamareddy Assembly constituency. Revanth faces a formidable task as he not only has to show his popularity in the Assembly segments that come under the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency but also has to put up a stiff challenge against KCR in Kamareddy.

Nalgonda Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy is contesting from the Huzurnagar Assembly seat. Uttam is concentrating on Kodad, Suryapet, Sagar and other key Assembly segments that are part of the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat. Devoting much of his time to Huzurnagar and Kodad, Uttam is also sparing time to monitor campaigning in other segments while ensuring unity among party leaders.

Sitting Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is also in the race for the Assembly seat, contesting from his former domain Nalgonda. Venkat Reddy is actively touring Nakrekal, Alair Jangaon and other segments to help his party colleagues win the majority of seats.

Likewise, three BJP MPs are actively participating in the Assembly elections. Leading the saffron party’s charge is BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay. The Karimnagar MP is contesting from the Karimnagar Assembly while also campaigning in Choppadandi, Husnabad, Manakondur, Vemulawada and Sircilla.

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, contesting from Korutla, is focusing on key Assembly segments like Armoor, Balkonda and Nizamabad Rural. Simultaneously, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, in the fray for the Boath Assembly constituency, is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to secure victory in his segment and other Assembly seats within his Lok Sabha constituency.

